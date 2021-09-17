Donation of blood for thalassemia patients urges

Peakers at a meeting here on Friday stressed the need for creating awareness to overcome the various diseases linked to blood disorders such as thalassemia

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Speakers at a meeting here on Friday stressed the need for creating awareness to overcome the various diseases linked to blood disorders such as thalassemia.

They were addressing a session arranged by Inter Global Human Development Society at Sukkur Blood and Drugs hospital on Friday.

CEO, Sukkur Blood Hospotal Dr Naeem Ahmed said thalassemia and other blood disorders were on the rise due to the lack of awareness among the people.

He said that overcoming heritable diseases such as thalassemia is a difficult task as long as there is a lack of awareness among the people, adding efforts were required towards that end.

CEO IGHDS Dr Jameel Shakeel Khan said the national thalassemia awareness raising campaign on social media was part of these efforts to take the message to a greater number of people to win their cooperation to have the thalassemia patients treated.

Seakers appealed for donation blood to help those suffering from thalassemia as they highly depended on the donations to keep on breathing.