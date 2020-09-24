DPO visits polio points, reviews security arrangements

District Police Officer (DPO) Batgram Tariq Sohail Marwat on Thursday visited various polio points, teams and Basic Health Units (BHUs) and monitored the security arrangements for the ongoing anti-polio campaign

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Batgram Tariq Sohail Marwat on Thursday visited various polio points, teams and Basic Health Units (BHUs) and monitored the security arrangements for the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan was also accompanied him during the visit and they reviewed the security arrangements made by the police during the anti-polio campaign.

He said that strict security arrangements have been made by Batgram Police for the success of this campaign which was commendable.

He said that health department and security forces should cooperate to make the campaign successful. He urged the parents to cooperate with polio teams and ensure that their children under the age of five would be vaccinated against this crippling disease.