Dr Abid Appointed Additional MS Children Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 04:25 PM

Dr Abid Mehmood, Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) Children Hospital Faisalabad has been appointed Additional MS Children Hospital as the seat fell vacant after retirement of his predecessor Dr Habib Buttar

Dr Abid took charge of his new office and held meetings with the hospital administration and doctors on Thursday.

He directed them to perform their duties with diligence,adding that negligence or lethargy would not be tolerated, informed a spokesman of Children hospital.

More Stories From Health

