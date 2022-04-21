Dr Abid appointed Additional MS Children Hospital

Dr Abid Mehmood, Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) Children Hospital Faisalabad has been appointed Additional MS Children Hospital as the seat fell vacant after retirement of his predecessor Dr Habib Buttar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Dr Abid Mehmood, Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) Children Hospital Faisalabad has been appointed Additional MS Children Hospital as the seat fell vacant after retirement of his predecessor Dr Habib Buttar.

Dr Abid took charge of his new office and held meetings with the hospital administration and doctors on Thursday.

He directed them to perform their duties with diligence,adding that negligence or lethargy would not be tolerated, informed a spokesman of Children hospital.