Dr. Adeeb Rizi expresses desire to establish centre of SIUT in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Director of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Karachi , Dr Adeeb Rizvi wished to establish a center of SIUT in Hyderabad

Rizvi while talking to the media during a visit to Red Crescent General Hospital, Latifabad, said the provincial government and the well-off people should help him establish a SIUT's center in Hyderabad.

"I am aware of the health services requirement of the people of Hyderabad. I hope soon we will find a suitable place to build a SIUT's center in Hyderabad," he said.

Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch, who accompanied Dr Rizvi, said he was very grateful to the doctor for visiting Hyderabad.

He offered full cooperation to Dr Rizvi for setting up the SIUT's center on behalf of the provincial government and the district administration.

"If a reputable institute like SIUT wants to work in Hyderabad, not only the government but even the city's people will offer complete cooperation," he assured Dr Rizvi.

Dr Rizvi said the 10-bed dialysis unit of SIUT currently operating in the Red Crescent Hospital was not sufficient to meet with the requirements of the city.

Dr Rzivi also visited the under construction medical college in Kohsar area and received briefing about the ongoing project.