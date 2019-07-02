UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Adeeb Rizi Expresses Desire To Establish Centre Of SIUT In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:53 PM

Dr. Adeeb Rizi expresses desire to establish centre of SIUT in Hyderabad

The Director of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Karachi, Dr Adeeb Rizvi wished to establish a center of SIUT in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Director of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Karachi, Dr Adeeb Rizvi wished to establish a center of SIUT in Hyderabad.

Rizvi while talking to the media during a visit to Red Crescent General Hospital, Latifabad, said the provincial government and the well-off people should help him establish a SIUT's center in Hyderabad.

"I am aware of the health services requirement of the people of Hyderabad. I hope soon we will find a suitable place to build a SIUT's center in Hyderabad," he said.

Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch, who accompanied Dr Rizvi, said he was very grateful to the doctor for visiting Hyderabad.

He offered full cooperation to Dr Rizvi for setting up the SIUT's center on behalf of the provincial government and the district administration.

"If a reputable institute like SIUT wants to work in Hyderabad, not only the government but even the city's people will offer complete cooperation," he assured Dr Rizvi.

Dr Rizvi said the 10-bed dialysis unit of SIUT currently operating in the Red Crescent Hospital was not sufficient to meet with the requirements of the city.

Dr Rzivi also visited the under construction medical college in Kohsar area and received briefing about the ongoing project.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Visit Doctor Hyderabad Media Government

Recent Stories

RTA scoops multiple social responsibility, brand d ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed offers condolences to Dubai fi ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Executive Council introduces rating s ..

41 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi, heads of parliaments of Gabon, CA ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai is top Arab city and 11th globally in future ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Publishing City FZ accepted as voting memb ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.