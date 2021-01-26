UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Ali Abuzar Designated AP Pathology Of NMU

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:14 PM

Dr Ali Abuzar designated AP Pathology of NMU

The master trainer for Covid-19, Dr. Ali Abuzar Raza has been appointed Assistant Professor (AP) of Pathology in Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Multan, said a notification on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The master trainer for Covid-19, Dr. Ali Abuzar Raza has been appointed Assistant Professor (AP) of Pathology in Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Multan, said a notification on Tuesday.

A graduate from Karachi university, Dr Ali completed M.phil from Punjab University.

He was serving as Medical Officer at Basic Health Units of Multan and Jalalpur Pirwala of late.

He was working as a master trainer for Covid-19 from the platform of Caritas Foundation (CF).�CF is working for underprivileged Christian community in the country like across the globe.

Dr Ali is son of Chief Pathologist of NMU Dr Sajjad Raza Malik, grandson of famous physician late Dr Muhammad Raheem, and son- in- law of former NMU's Vice Chancellor Dr. Zafar Tanveer.

Related Topics

Karachi Multan Punjab Jalalpur Pirwala Christian From

Recent Stories

Clashes with police intensify as farmers enter Red ..

8 minutes ago

Hit family drama tops China's box office for four ..

2 minutes ago

PDA urges government for resolving problems of doc ..

2 minutes ago

Excise Police Peshawar arrest 284 drug smugglers i ..

2 minutes ago

Tianjin to build 33,000 5G base stations in 2021

2 minutes ago

Russian Court Arrests Head of Navalny's HQ in Khab ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.