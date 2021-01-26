Dr Ali Abuzar designated AP Pathology of NMU

The master trainer for Covid-19, Dr. Ali Abuzar Raza has been appointed Assistant Professor (AP) of Pathology in Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Multan, said a notification on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The master trainer for Covid-19, Dr. Ali Abuzar Raza has been appointed Assistant Professor (AP) of Pathology in Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Multan, said a notification on Tuesday.

A graduate from Karachi university, Dr Ali completed M.phil from Punjab University.

He was serving as Medical Officer at Basic Health Units of Multan and Jalalpur Pirwala of late.

He was working as a master trainer for Covid-19 from the platform of Caritas Foundation (CF).�CF is working for underprivileged Christian community in the country like across the globe.

Dr Ali is son of Chief Pathologist of NMU Dr Sajjad Raza Malik, grandson of famous physician late Dr Muhammad Raheem, and son- in- law of former NMU's Vice Chancellor Dr. Zafar Tanveer.