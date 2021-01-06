UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Atiq Appreciated For Generosity Of Forgiving US $650,000 Debt To Cancer Patients

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:17 PM

Dr Atiq appreciated for generosity of forgiving US $650,000 debt to cancer patients

The doctors, philanthropists and patients have appreciated the gesture of Pakistani-origin US Doctor Omar Atiq of forgiving US $650,000 dollar in outstanding debt to nearly 200 cancer patients

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The doctors, philanthropists and patients have appreciated the gesture of Pakistani-origin US Doctor Omar Atiq of forgiving US $650,000 Dollar in outstanding debt to nearly 200 cancer patients .

This action of Dr. Omar has been highly lauded and it was proposed that the government should decorate him with Civil Award of distinction in the field of human service.

Dr. Omar Atiq was Regent and former chair of the board of governors of the American College of Physicians (ACP), former governor of the ACP Arkansas Chapter, and past president, speaker of the house and chairman of the board of the Arkansas Medical Society.

The esteemed professor, who specializes in the treatment of cancer, has been in the ACP leadership. With 159,000 members in countries across the globe, ACP is the largest medical-specialty society in the world. ACP and its physician members lead the profession in education, standard-setting, and the sharing of knowledge to advance the science and practice of internal medicine.

Dr. Atiq was a professor of Medicine at the UAMS college of medicine and an oncologist at the Winthrop P Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

The Arkansas Cancer Clinic founded by Dr. Omar Atiq in 1991, provided cancer treatments ranging from chemotherapy and radiation therapy and advanced testing such as CAT scans and PET scans.

Recently the clinic sent out holidays greetings and told patients that the outstanding bills amount to $650,000.00 would no longer need to be paid.

Dr. Atiq told media that we thought there was not a better time to do this than during a pandemic that has decimated homes, people's lives and businesses and wrecked havoc on the society.

Originally from Pakistan, Dr. Atiq received early education at the famed Cadet College Hasanabdal, and did his MBBS from the Khyber Medical College in Peshawar, Pakistan. He moved to Pine Buff in 1991 after completing a fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York City. He said in a talk that the decision to move was "life changing".

The Doctor became the first non-white President of the Arkansas Medical Society in 2013 and in 2018, he was named chairperson-elect of the board of governors of the American college of Physicians.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Governor Education Dollar Holidays Doctor Lead New York 2018 Cancer Media From Government P

Recent Stories

China, Nigeria reach 7 consensuses on deepening bi ..

4 minutes ago

‘I exposed Chiniot mine scam,’: claims Shehbaz ..

36 minutes ago

Umrah pilgrims advised to take Covid-19 vaccine

4 minutes ago

Netherlands Becomes Last EU Country to Begin COVID ..

4 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Kill 23 Taliban Militants in Preempt ..

4 minutes ago

Denmark bars South African residents over new viru ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.