Dr Atiq appreciated for generosity of forgiving US $650,000 debt to cancer patients

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The doctors, philanthropists and patients have appreciated the gesture of Pakistani-origin US Doctor Omar Atiq of forgiving US $650,000 Dollar in outstanding debt to nearly 200 cancer patients .

This action of Dr. Omar has been highly lauded and it was proposed that the government should decorate him with Civil Award of distinction in the field of human service.

Dr. Omar Atiq was Regent and former chair of the board of governors of the American College of Physicians (ACP), former governor of the ACP Arkansas Chapter, and past president, speaker of the house and chairman of the board of the Arkansas Medical Society.

The esteemed professor, who specializes in the treatment of cancer, has been in the ACP leadership. With 159,000 members in countries across the globe, ACP is the largest medical-specialty society in the world. ACP and its physician members lead the profession in education, standard-setting, and the sharing of knowledge to advance the science and practice of internal medicine.

Dr. Atiq was a professor of Medicine at the UAMS college of medicine and an oncologist at the Winthrop P Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

The Arkansas Cancer Clinic founded by Dr. Omar Atiq in 1991, provided cancer treatments ranging from chemotherapy and radiation therapy and advanced testing such as CAT scans and PET scans.

Recently the clinic sent out holidays greetings and told patients that the outstanding bills amount to $650,000.00 would no longer need to be paid.

Dr. Atiq told media that we thought there was not a better time to do this than during a pandemic that has decimated homes, people's lives and businesses and wrecked havoc on the society.

Originally from Pakistan, Dr. Atiq received early education at the famed Cadet College Hasanabdal, and did his MBBS from the Khyber Medical College in Peshawar, Pakistan. He moved to Pine Buff in 1991 after completing a fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York City. He said in a talk that the decision to move was "life changing".

The Doctor became the first non-white President of the Arkansas Medical Society in 2013 and in 2018, he was named chairperson-elect of the board of governors of the American college of Physicians.