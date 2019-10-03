Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho pledges to expedite fight against TB

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare , Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho here on Thursday said the government would take all possible measures to eliminate shortage of human resources in Badin district to speed up fight against Tuberculosis (TB).

Talking to a delegation of Provincial Directorate of TB Control - Sindh, Stop TB Pakistan and the DOPASI Foundation that called on her to share update on the measures being implemented to control TB, she appreciated that Badin has emerged as the first district across the country where an integrated multi-sectoral framework for "The End TB Strategy" has been implemented.

"Sindh has thus taken the lead in launching a multi-sectoral results framework for Tuberculosis Control in the country," she said.

The minister was equally appreciative that Badin district, having adopted a Multi-Sectoral Accountability Framework (MSAF) is to serve as a role model for other districts in eradicating the potentially lethal disease.

"There is definitely a dire need for a strong monitoring and evaluation framework with a firm timeline to record the progress," she emphasised while assuring provision for all needed assistance.

She also reiterated the need for developing rational and practical strategies and hoped that the coordination committee of the district would establish realistic indicators for periodic monitoring and evaluation of the plan and enforce responsibility on each partner.

It would be pertinent to mention that implementation of MSAF has been recommended for all TB high-burden countries, as an important follow-up action, underlined in the declaration of the UN High Level Meeting on Tuberculosis.

Dr Azra Pechuho had herself nominated district Badin for the initial implementation of the framework that could later be replicated in other parts of Sindh and other provinces, with the technical support from WHO HQ, WHO-EMRO, WHO Pakistan, the Geneva Based Stop TB Partnership, Stop TB Pakistan, DOPASI Foundation, Mercy Corps Pakistan and other relevant partners.

It may also be mentioned that with a TB case detection rate of 48 percent, Badin is missing more than half the cases in the district, while overall the province of Sindh has a TB burden of 120,000 new cases every year, of them 60 percent are provided with treatment and mostly cured while some 48,000 cases (40 percent) are missed and not notified in the health system.

Forty two percent of the district's population also has no access to lady health workers.

Members of the delegation included National TB Program Manager, Dr Aurangzaib Quadir Baloch, Director TB Control for Sindh Dr Hazoora Shaikh, Dr Syed Karam Shah and Dr Iqtidar Ahmed of Stop TB Pakistan, Dr. Sara Salman, WHO-Sindh and others.

The experts, on the occasion, called for removing all the administrative bottlenecks followed by a meaningful interaction between the relevant stakeholders and partners, while mobilising the support of all the district line departments and the private sector enabling them to contribute to the positive outcomes for all infectious disease programs.

It was also emphasised that introduction of the new strategy in line with the United Nations and WHO recommendations entailed more a change of mindsets than financial resources.

They also advocated the use of social safety nets and other poverty alleviation programs in support of TB patients to avoid any catastrophic expenditures making patients falling down the poverty line.