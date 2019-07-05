DR Congo Ebola death toll exceeds 1,600 mark

Deaths from an 11-month-old epidemic of Ebola in eastern DR Congo have crossed the 1,600 mark and a new fatality has been reported near the border with Uganda, the health ministry said on Friday

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Deaths from an 11-month-old epidemic of Ebola in eastern DR Congo have crossed the 1,600 mark and a new fatality has been reported near the border with Uganda , the health ministry said on Friday.

As of Thursday, the health authorities had recorded 2,382 cases of Ebola, of which 1,606 had been fatal, it said.

A ministry spokesman told AFP that a patient whose infection had been reported on Monday in Ariwara, in Ituri province bordering Uganda, had died.

The fatality is a mother from neighbouring North Kivu province whose five children had become infected with Ebola, two of whom had died.

She had gone to Ituri in order to evade Ebola response teams, the ministry said.