DR Congo quarantines 15 in South Kivu in widening Ebola fight

Bukavu, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Doctors in South Kivu, a province that had previously skirted the Ebola epidemic in eastern DR Congo , have quarantined 15 people over fears of infection by the deadly virus, local authorities said.

"We have just quarantined 15 people here in Birava -- a mum and her six children who came from Goma as well as other members of her family who had come to meet them," said the senior administrative official for Birava, Christian Birhinjira.

More than 1,800 people have died since the first cases of Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were reported on August 1 last year in the province of North Kivu, followed by cases in neighbouring Ituri province.