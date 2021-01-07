UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Faisal Pays Homage To Frontline Health Workers In Containing COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:44 PM

Dr Faisal pays homage to frontline health workers in containing COVID-19

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan has paid homage to the frontline health workers for putting their lives at risk to ensure medical care to corona patients at hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan has paid homage to the frontline health workers for putting their lives at risk to ensure medical care to corona patients at hospitals.

"They fully contributed for creating awareness and controlling the coronavirus with full commitment and perseverance," Dr Faisal said while addressing the ceremony held here on Thursday to pay homage to frontline health workers.

He said that strict preventive measures were adopted to avoid further spread of coronavirus in the country related with the closure of educational institutions besides fully implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He added the government had tried its level best to ensure adopting safety measures to protect citizens in order to contain the disease like imposing ban on public gatherings, marriages halls and restaurants and restriction on use of dining places of restaurants that resulted decrease in number of corona cases.

He said that the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 for reduction in corona cases in the country.

He said that the government had taken strict measures for prompt response to the disease.

He added team at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was doing efficient work against the disease. He said that the main focus of the strategy was to control the disease on one hand and maintaining business activities on the other hand.

He said that all concerned Federal and provincial and public and private institutions were playing remarkable role under NCOC against the disease.

He said that all possible measures would be adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already burdened health system of the country.

He said that strategies are made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He added input from concerned stakeholders was also considered to avoid any missing aspect.

He said that several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tokyo Olympics torch exhibition postponed to preve ..

1 minute ago

44 shops sealed over SOPs violation in city

1 minute ago

Miners' murder in Mach: Hazara people, govt reach ..

12 minutes ago

Mongolia logs 13 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,36 ..

1 minute ago

Seven more corona patients die in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

CM aide felicitates newly elected body of Peshawar ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.