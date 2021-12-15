Dr. Faisal urges all provinces to strengthen health service delivery systems

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan Wednesday urged all the provinces to strengthen the health service delivery systems and implement the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) service packages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan Wednesday urged all the provinces to strengthen the health service delivery systems and implement the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) service packages.

"Pakistan has to prioritize health sector and all the provinces/areas should strengthen the health service delivery systems and implement UHC service packages", Dr. Faisal said while addressing at a function held here to mark the Universal Health Coverage Day.

The SAPM said that Pakistan is signatory to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and health related SDG entails that Pakistan achieves UHC Service Index score of 80. In 2015, the baseline UHC Service Index score was 40, which has improved to 50 in the year 2020.

Dr Faisal said that it is critically important to have a national level monitoring of the UHC Service Index for the provinces in order to ascertain the trajectory of progress made towards UHC target by 2030.� He stressed that Health is a fundamental human right and every human being is entitled to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health and well being, conducive to living a life in dignity.� The SAPM said that UHC ensures access of the whole population to the required health services with quality.� Dr. Faisal Sultan informed that the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination is committed to make all out efforts to effectively coordinate and contribute towards better health of the citizens of the country.� Dr. Faisal appreciated the efforts being made by provinces, federating areas, development partners and the Health Planning, System Strengthening & Information Analysis Unit (HPSIU) Team for their dedicated efforts and hard work under the leadership of DG (Health).

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) ensured that all people have access to the health services they need, when and where they need them, without any financial hardship.� Universal Health Coverage Day is celebrated every year across the world and it marks the anniversary of the historic and unanimous endorsement of UHC in 2012 as an essential priority for development.

The designated day aimed to raise awareness of the need for strong, equitable and resilient health systems and UHC.� It is based on the principle that every one everywhere should have access to quality essential health services without suffering financial hardships.� To acknowledge the importance of the need for strong and resilient health system and Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the theme selected for year 2021 was `Leave No One's Health behind: Invest in health system for all'.� Pakistan has made significant progress on UHC advancement over the last couple of years and has progressed towards development and implementation of Essential Health Services Package (EPHS).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Zafar Mirza (Ex-SAPM & UHC Advisor) reinforced that Universal Health Coverage should be seen as an investment in human capital and a foundational driver of inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development of the country.

He further reflected that health sector should be given priority and it is important to increase investments in health.�WHO Country Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala addressing the participants expressed that UHC is about overcoming the systemic barriers which people face, when seeking health care, whether geographic, financial or discriminatory.

He stressed that investing more public funds in health and allocating them strategically, will help reduce out-of-pocket expenses and improve the availability of quality health services.