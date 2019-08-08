Dr Haroon Qazi to perform free cleft lip, palate surgeries at Ayub Teaching Hospital on Aug 19

Renowned renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Haroon Qazi Thursday along with two American Doctors would visit Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on August 19 to perform free cleft lip and palate surgeries of poor and needy patients

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Renowned renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Haroon Qazi Thursday along with two American Doctors would visit Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on August 19 to perform free cleft lip and palate surgeries of poor and needy patients.

Dr. Haroon Qazi was a profound plastic surgeon with over 45 years of experience in Plastic surgery, hand, maxillofacial, aesthetic and Reconstructive surgery in the United States of America (USA).

From the last 30 years, he was on a mission to perform free surgeries of the patients of his motherland. He started the mission in 1988 and conducted approximately 60 cases each time and also trained young doctors during this course of time.

Thousands of cases including Cleft lips and cleft palate, complicated burn deformities of the face, eyelids, lips, neck, extremities especially hands, trauma cases and moreover after Balakot Earth Quake involving faces and extremities were performed during his previous visits of Pakistan at ATH since 1988.

He used to bring two other American plastic surgeons with him, Late Dr. Pratt from California and Dr. Joseph Zbylski from Denver, Colorado.

This time Dr. Qazi Haroon and his USA partners will also conduct free operations and trained a number of young doctors as well.

Dr. Haroon Qazi is a 1961 graduate of Khyber medical college and then shifted to the USA in 1963. He was trained in General Surgery in New York and Plastic Surgery at the University of Colorado, Denver.

Medical Director ATH Dr. Ahsan Orangzeb said that Dr. Haroon is an asset of Pakistan, we appreciate his efforts and welcome him in ATH. We would provide all sorts of facilities to him and his team on 19th August he added.

Dr. Ahsan directed all patients those want to avail this facility by Dr. Qazi Haroon to visit Surgical Out-Patient Door (OPD) by 9 am on 19th August.