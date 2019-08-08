UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Haroon Qazi To Perform Free Cleft Lip, Palate Surgeries At Ayub Teaching Hospital On Aug 19

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 07:57 PM

Dr Haroon Qazi to perform free cleft lip, palate surgeries at Ayub Teaching Hospital on Aug 19

Renowned renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Haroon Qazi Thursday along with two American Doctors would visit Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on August 19 to perform free cleft lip and palate surgeries of poor and needy patients

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Renowned renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Haroon Qazi Thursday along with two American Doctors would visit Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on August 19 to perform free cleft lip and palate surgeries of poor and needy patients.

Dr. Haroon Qazi was a profound plastic surgeon with over 45 years of experience in Plastic surgery, hand, maxillofacial, aesthetic and Reconstructive surgery in the United States of America (USA).

From the last 30 years, he was on a mission to perform free surgeries of the patients of his motherland. He started the mission in 1988 and conducted approximately 60 cases each time and also trained young doctors during this course of time.

Thousands of cases including Cleft lips and cleft palate, complicated burn deformities of the face, eyelids, lips, neck, extremities especially hands, trauma cases and moreover after Balakot Earth Quake involving faces and extremities were performed during his previous visits of Pakistan at ATH since 1988.

He used to bring two other American plastic surgeons with him, Late Dr. Pratt from California and Dr. Joseph Zbylski from Denver, Colorado.

This time Dr. Qazi Haroon and his USA partners will also conduct free operations and trained a number of young doctors as well.

Dr. Haroon Qazi is a 1961 graduate of Khyber medical college and then shifted to the USA in 1963. He was trained in General Surgery in New York and Plastic Surgery at the University of Colorado, Denver.

Medical Director ATH Dr. Ahsan Orangzeb said that Dr. Haroon is an asset of Pakistan, we appreciate his efforts and welcome him in ATH. We would provide all sorts of facilities to him and his team on 19th August he added.

Dr. Ahsan directed all patients those want to avail this facility by Dr. Qazi Haroon to visit Surgical Out-Patient Door (OPD) by 9 am on 19th August.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Poor Visit Young Denver New York United States Balakot August All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy visits Byco’s Refinery

30 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Not Ruling Out Chance of Reducing NATO ..

53 seconds ago

Ban on aerial firing, pillion riding till Aug 16 i ..

54 seconds ago

Nine killed in road accident near Addah Chak Arria ..

57 seconds ago

US Trying to Influence Moscow Duma Elections by Or ..

1 minute ago

Government is well aware of traders , industry pro ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.