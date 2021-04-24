Peshawar's renowned urologist Professor Dr. Liaqat Ali of the Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) Hayatabad has successfully removed cancer from the patient's kidney during an operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Peshawar's renowned urologist Professor Dr. Liaqat Ali of the Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) Hayatabad has successfully removed cancer from the patient's kidney during an operation.

Dr. Liaqat Ali performed another successful operation for kidney cancer. Dr.

Liaqat Ali is known throughout the country for his complex kidney and bladder operations. He is also contributing valuable articles in international medical research papers.

Talking to APP, Dr. Liaqat Ali said that the kidney cancer of the patient had spread from the liver to the heart. This is the 45th operation in the institute in which the kidneys of the patients have been saved by removing the cancer from the kidneys, he informed.