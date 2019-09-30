UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Mirza For Making Sincere Efforts To Control Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:15 PM

Dr Mirza for making sincere efforts to control dengue

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday directed the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to redouble efforts with missionary zeal to control dengue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday directed the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to redouble efforts with missionary zeal to control dengue.

Addressing the dengue coordination meeting, Dr Mirza said that due to concerted coordinated efforts by the ministry and all departments concerned, the dengue situation was gradually stabilizing.

The meeting was informed that an effective case response was being undertaken and areas from where cases are reported are being visited by teams and necessary measures taken to prevent communities residing in those areas.

There was a marked improvement in the control and prevention of Dengue as additional reinforcements have been deployed. The hospital care of dengue patients remains satisfactory, the meeting noted.

It was informed that reporting system of dengue and other diseases was being strengthened.

A presentation was given to the meeting by Punjab Information Technology board on Dengue Tracking System.

The meeting was attended by heads of Islamabad hospitals, senior officials and all relevant stakeholders including district administration of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The meeting reviewed progress of dengue control and prevention efforts.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Dengue Technology Punjab Rawalpindi Progress All From

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Protesters Hope to Boost Morale by Showi ..

3 minutes ago

Teachers demand payment of overdue salaries in Mul ..

3 minutes ago

Syria Needs to Hold Elections Under UN Supervision ..

3 minutes ago

Courts decide 26,349 cases in nine months in the d ..

3 minutes ago

RSLF Commander calls on COAS

8 minutes ago

Punjab Sports Minister to launch Youth portal

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.