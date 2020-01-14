Dr. Mubeen Memon posted as DG Health Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Government on Tuesday posted Dr. Mubeen Ahmed Memon, senior Medical Officer (BS-20) as Director General Health Sindh with immediate effect and until further orders.

Dr. Mubeen Ahmed Memon is presently posted as Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad.

Sindh Chief Secretary issued notification of appointment of Dr. Mubeen as Director General Health Sindh against an existing vacancy.