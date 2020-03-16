UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Naveed Suggests Stricter Screening Against Coronovirus

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:46 PM

Dr Naveed suggests stricter screening against Coronovirus

Rise in tally of Coronovirus cases in the country demands stricter screening at the entry points specially at borders, Nishtar Medical University Head of Pulmonary department, Dr Naveed Jamal said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Rise in tally of Coronovirus cases in the country demands stricter screening at the entry points specially at borders, Nishtar Medical University Head of Pulmonary department, Dr Naveed Jamal said.

Talking to APP on Monday, he suggested that all District Headquarter Hospital, Rural Health Centres besides tertiary care health facilities should be involved in the screening process to check the virus.

"If we detect the cases at an early stage, it will help us a lot to treat the patient. We have trained nurses, paramedics of Nishtar hospital in recently days in this connection. Alhumdolillah, no case from the country has been reported so far as all admitted patients across the country have travel history.

" the focal person for Coronovirus at NMU stated.

As a nation, each one of us has to combat the virus, he said and added that only two suspected cases are at isolation ward of Nishtar Hospital whose reports are still awaiting.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul-Haq urged masses to take good care of their personal hygiene to refrain from diseases specially corona.

The main defense one can put against diseases is cleanliness and all of us must follow this principle.

The divisional government has all the arrangement against Coronavirus and the citizens need not to be panic, he said in a video message.

Related Topics

Multan All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus Balochistan govt decides to take disci ..

7 minutes ago

Dixon says IndyCar drivers want to race, tense ove ..

20 seconds ago

Peshawar Medical and Dental College (PMC) hosts 13 ..

22 seconds ago

TDPs repatriation of Machas village begins in Nort ..

23 seconds ago

Siemens, HMS Group to Supply Compressor Equipment ..

27 seconds ago

Ali Zafar produces song “Ko Ko Corona” in figh ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.