Dr Naveed suggests stricter screening against Coronovirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Rise in tally of Coronovirus cases in the country demands stricter screening at the entry points specially at borders, Nishtar Medical University Head of Pulmonary department, Dr Naveed Jamal said.

Talking to APP on Monday, he suggested that all District Headquarter Hospital, Rural Health Centres besides tertiary care health facilities should be involved in the screening process to check the virus.

"If we detect the cases at an early stage, it will help us a lot to treat the patient. We have trained nurses, paramedics of Nishtar hospital in recently days in this connection. Alhumdolillah, no case from the country has been reported so far as all admitted patients across the country have travel history.

" the focal person for Coronovirus at NMU stated.

As a nation, each one of us has to combat the virus, he said and added that only two suspected cases are at isolation ward of Nishtar Hospital whose reports are still awaiting.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul-Haq urged masses to take good care of their personal hygiene to refrain from diseases specially corona.

The main defense one can put against diseases is cleanliness and all of us must follow this principle.

The divisional government has all the arrangement against Coronavirus and the citizens need not to be panic, he said in a video message.