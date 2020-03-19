UrduPoint.com
Dr Nazeer Posted DHO Dir Lower

Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:26 PM

Dr Nazeer posted DHO Dir Lower

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has posted Dr Nazeer,Principal Medical Officer MTI, Hayatabad Medical Complex as District Health Officer Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has posted Dr Nazeer,Principal Medical Officer MTI, Hayatabad Medical Complex as District Health Officer Lower Dir.

According to a notification here on Thursday, BS-19 Officer, Dr Nazeer who was presently working as Principal Medical Officer at MTI/HMC has been transferred and posted as District Health Officer, Lower Dir with immediate effect.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.