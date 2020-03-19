Dr Nazeer Posted DHO Dir Lower
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:26 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has posted Dr Nazeer,Principal Medical Officer MTI, Hayatabad Medical Complex as District Health Officer Lower Dir
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has posted Dr Nazeer,Principal Medical Officer MTI, Hayatabad Medical Complex as District Health Officer Lower Dir.
According to a notification here on Thursday, BS-19 Officer, Dr Nazeer who was presently working as Principal Medical Officer at MTI/HMC has been transferred and posted as District Health Officer, Lower Dir with immediate effect.