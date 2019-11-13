UrduPoint.com
Dr Pasha For Ban On Sale Of Anti-biotic Without Prescription

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:17 PM

Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha suggested imposition of a ban on sale of anti-biotics without prescription of a doctor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha suggested imposition of a ban on sale of anti-biotics without prescription of a doctor.

He urged the public to take extra precautionary measures for using anti-biotics, saying that unnecessary usage of medicines could harm resistance power in the body.

He expressed these views after an awareness walk on the World Anti-biotic day here on Wednesday.

Dr Pasha underline the need of creating awareness among the public about unnecessary usage of anti-biotics.

Earlier, a walk was arranged on the day which began from main gate of the hospital and culminated at Clock Tower of the Nishtar Medical University. A good number of doctors, paramedics, nurses and other staffers attended the walk.

