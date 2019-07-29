Dr. Rehman Ullah Posted As DG Health
Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:24 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has placed the services of Dr. Rehman Ullah, Management Cadre (BS-20), Medical Superintendent Baacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi at the disposal of Director General Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect
In a notification issued here Monday, Dr. Faseeh-uz-Zaman (BS-20), Chief Executive Gajjo Khan Medical College, Swabi has been authorized to hold the Additional Charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Baacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi till further order.