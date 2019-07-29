UrduPoint.com
Dr. Rehman Ullah Posted As DG Health

Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:24 PM

Dr. Rehman Ullah posted as DG Health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has placed the services of Dr. Rehman Ullah, Management Cadre (BS-20), Medical Superintendent Baacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi at the disposal of Director General Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect.

In a notification issued here Monday, Dr. Faseeh-uz-Zaman (BS-20), Chief Executive Gajjo Khan Medical College, Swabi has been authorized to hold the Additional Charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Baacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi till further order.

More Stories From Health

