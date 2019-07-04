UrduPoint.com
Dr. Rizvi Seeks Government, Philanthropists' Help To Set Up SIUT At Hyderabad

Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:24 PM

Renowned Urologist and founder of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Dr. Adeeb Rizvi has called upon Sindh Government and philanthropists to come forward and help SIUT management for setting up a complete unit in Hyderabad so that adequate treatment could be provided to patients having urology diseases in Hyderabad and its adjacent cities and towns of the province

According to a press release, issued here on Thursday, Dr. Adeeb Rizvi emphasized this while visiting here at Sindh Government Hospital of Integrated Health Services (HIS) Kohsar Airport Road Latifabad the other day.

The visit of world known urologist aimed to find suitable location for setting up the complete unit of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation in Hyderabad besides HIS managed Sindh Government Hospital Kohsar, he also visited medical projects which operational in different parts of Hyderabad.

Dr. Adeeb Rizvi said that 10 bed Dialysis Ward of SIUT being operated in Red Crescent (Hilala-e-Ahmar) Hospital Latifabad is insufficient for catering the need of second largest city of Sindh however with the establishment of complete unit of SIUT, the patients of Hyderabad and its adjacent cities and towns having urology diseases could get free of cost medical treatment of urology diseases at their nearest.

Besides financial assistance of the government, he said that there is also need that philanthropists should come forward and help SIUT management for establishment of complete unit in Hyderabad so that precious lives of the people could be saved from diseases.

Among others, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Nasreen Memon, Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Mubeen Shaikh, Medical Superintendent HIS Government Hospital Kohsar Dr. Suresh Kumar, SIUT spokesman Anwar Naqvi and HIS Media consultant Dr. Ashuthamma were also present during the visit of Dr. Adeeb Rizvi.

