Dr. Saeeda Promoted As Chief District Specialist Gynecology

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:13 PM

Dr. Saeeda promoted as Chief District Specialist Gynecology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Tuesday promoted Dr. Saeeda Bibi and posted her against the post of Chief District Specialist Gynecology (BS-20).

In a notification issued by KP Health Department stated that the competent authority has posted Dr. Saeeda Bibi at Maternity Hospital Peshawar against the vacant post of Chief District Specialist Gynecology (BS-20) with immediate effect.

