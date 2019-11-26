Dr. Saeeda Promoted As Chief District Specialist Gynecology
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:13 PM
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Tuesday promoted Dr. Saeeda Bibi and posted her against the post of Chief District Specialist Gynecology (BS-20).
In a notification issued by KP Health Department stated that the competent authority has posted Dr. Saeeda Bibi at Maternity Hospital Peshawar against the vacant post of Chief District Specialist Gynecology (BS-20) with immediate effect.