Dr. Sania Nishtar to educate citizens on Corona Virus prevention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar will play her role for educating citizens about the prevention measures from CoronaVirus.

According to the Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division, Dr.

Sania Nishtar through a programme "Raabta" of Radio Pakistan will promote awareness about the precautionary measures from the spread of this virus among the listeners who can also call live in the programme to interact with Dr. Sania Nishtar and get answers of their questions.

This programme will be broadcast daily at morning time in different languages etc. Punjabi, Saraiki, Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi and Brahvi.