Dr Yasmeen chairs anti-dengue meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid chaired an important meeting regarding anti-dengue campaign in DC Rawalpindi office, in which facts and figures pertaining to anti-dengue campaign was discussed in details.

Secretary Health Zahid Akhtar Zaman, DC Rawalpindi and other officers of health department were also present, says a handout issued here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said the Punjab government was taking steps to control dengue from the province.

All CEOs are monitoring anti-dengue activities in the province, she added.

An awareness campaign about dengue was continued, she said and added that cases in Rawalpindi were surfaced due to continuous rains.

She further said that study was being carried out of every dengue case, adding that citizens should cooperate with the health department staff for containing the spread of dengue.

Dr Yasmeen said that people should use clean water in their houses. She said that CEOs should play vital role in the eradication of the disease from their respected areas.

People can contact at 0800-99000 anytime to get information regarding anti-dengue activities.