Dr Yasmeen chairs cabinet committee meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting of cabinet committee was held at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday with Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Ysmeen Rashid was in the chair.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Capt (R) M. Usman, Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi, DC Lahore Danish Afzaal, DG Heath Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jahangir were also present on the occasion.

While, Commissioners and DCs of all districts participated in the meeting through video link.

Whereas, Officers of Police, PITB, Environment, Social Welfare, Fisheries, WASA, LDA, Labour, Transport, Special Branch, DHA, LESCO, PHA, Agriculture, Irrigation, DGPR, Local Government, IPH, LWMC, Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, food, Cooperative and Punjab Healthcare Commission also attended the meeting.

Capt (R) M. Usman briefed the meeting regarding measures being taken for rooting out dengue and facts and figures of anti-dengue campaign.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that all out resources were being utilized for the eradication of dengue. The ratio of dengue cases had significantly reduced due to efforts of officers and district administration. Effective measures should be taken continuously in order to eradicate dengue larva, she added.

Dr.Yasmin said, all diagnostics tests of dengue patients were being conducted free of cost. She said the Health Department was collecting facts and figures of dengue patients from private hospitals and laboratories.

She said that citizens would also have to play their due role in coping with the dengue by maintaining cleanliness around their surroundings environment.