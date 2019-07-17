UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Yasmeen Directs Handing Over PHCP To PSHD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:16 AM

Dr. Yasmeen directs handing over PHCP to PSHD

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Tuesday directed the authority concerned to handover all administrative affairs of Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme (PHCP) to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (PSHD)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Tuesday directed the authority concerned to handover all administrative affairs of Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme (PHCP) to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (PSHD).

She was presiding over a meeting of Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department.

The meeting also reviewed the suggestions for increasing the capability of Blood Transfusion Services of Punjab.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that Primary and Secondary Healthcare department would be fully responsible in purchasing medicines for hepatitis, screening and providing treatment facilities.

She said the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department was providing treatment facilities in 116 DHQ and THQ hospitals to the hepatitis patients. Similarly, Specialized Healthcare department was providing same to 23 hospitals whereas PKLI was providing treatment facilities to the patients of 23 district headquarters.

She said that dashboard would be established regarding facts and figures of Punjab Hepatitis Program in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Zahid Akhter Zaman, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel Ahmed and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Rashid Same Shakeel All Blood

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

51 minutes ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

2 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

2 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

2 hours ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.