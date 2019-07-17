Dr. Yasmeen directs handing over PHCP to PSHD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Tuesday directed the authority concerned to handover all administrative affairs of Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme (PHCP) to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (PSHD).

She was presiding over a meeting of Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department.

The meeting also reviewed the suggestions for increasing the capability of Blood Transfusion Services of Punjab.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that Primary and Secondary Healthcare department would be fully responsible in purchasing medicines for hepatitis, screening and providing treatment facilities.

She said the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department was providing treatment facilities in 116 DHQ and THQ hospitals to the hepatitis patients. Similarly, Specialized Healthcare department was providing same to 23 hospitals whereas PKLI was providing treatment facilities to the patients of 23 district headquarters.

She said that dashboard would be established regarding facts and figures of Punjab Hepatitis Program in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Zahid Akhter Zaman, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel Ahmed and other officers were also present on this occasion.