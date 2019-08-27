Dr Yasmeen for formulating new policy to dispose of medical waste

(@imziishan)

Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rahsid directed the officers concerned to formulate new centralized policy for disposing of medical waste of private and public sector hospitals of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rahsid directed the officers concerned to formulate new centralized policy for disposing of medical waste of private and public sector hospitals of the province.

She was presiding over a meeting at Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department, (SH&MED) here on Tuesday.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid directed that hospital waste would not be sold in the market and directed the private hospitals to dispose of medical waste as per the law after the issuance of centralized policy and directed the Punjab healthcare commission to supervise it.

She said that a complete and up-dated data of hospital waste of every government hospital should be collected, adding that MS were wholly responsible for the safe disposal of their medical waste.

Action would be initiated about the person responsible for selling hospital waste in the market, she added.

SH&MED Secretary Momin Agha, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, LWMC Managing Director Ajmal Bhatti, Punjab Institute of Cardiology MS Dr. Ameer, Jinnah Hospital MS Dr. Iftikhar, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital MS Fayyaz Butt, General hospital MS Dr. Mehmood Salahudin, Mayo Hospital MS Tahir Khalil and MSs from other hospitals were also present on the occasion.

The LWMC MD gave a detail briefing regarding different procedure to dispose of the hospital waste.