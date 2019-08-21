UrduPoint.com
Dr Yasmeen Holds Meeting At Fatima Jinnah Medical University

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 08:56 PM

Dr Yasmeen holds meeting at Fatima Jinnah Medical University

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Fatima Jinnah Medical University regarding mother and child hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Fatima Jinnah Medical University regarding mother and child hospital.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan, MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Fayyaz Butt, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, MD Children Hospital Dr Saleem and other officers were also there.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said, on this occasion, that state-of-the-art mother and child hospital would be a game changer, adding international level medical facilities would be provided in the hospital.

Facility of proper parking, sewerage, operation theaters, wards and other best medical facilities would be ensured for mother and child health.

She also gave approval of a master plan of new mother and child hospital to be constructed soon.

