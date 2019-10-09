Dr Yasmeen pays surprise visit to tehsil hospital

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chua Saiden Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chua Saiden Shah.

According to a handout issued here, she inquired after patients in dengue wards of the hospital and reviewed facilities being provided to patients.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid expressed satisfaction over medical facilities available for dengue patients in the hospital.

She said doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff were present in the hospital and patients were satisfied over facilities.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that the purpose of her visit to the government hospitals of far-flung area was to ensure the best medical facilities to patients.

She said the best treatment facilities were being provided to patients besides overcoming a shortage of doctors in all basic and rural health centres of the province.