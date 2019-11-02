UrduPoint.com
Dr Yasmeen Rashid Appreciates MSs, VCs For Providing Treatment Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 10:53 PM

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has appreciated the personal efforts of the Medical Superintendents, principals, deans, medical directors, VCs and other senior professors for treating the patients in hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has appreciated the personal efforts of the Medical Superintendents, principals, deans, medical directors, VCs and other senior professors for treating the patients in hospitals.

While presiding over a meeting of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here Saturday, she lauded their efforts for ensuring treatment facilities in hospitals and said that no interruption would be tolerated at any cost.

Provincial Secretary Momin Agha, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, VC KEMU Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, VC FJMU Prof. Dr Amir Zaman Khan, VC UHS Prof. Dr Javed Akram, Principal SIMS Prof. Dr Mehmood Ayaz, Dean Children Hospital Dr MasoodSadiq, Chief Cardiologist Prof. Saqib Shafi, Principal PGMI Prof. Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar and other officers attended the meeting.

