Dr Yasmeen Rashid Visits THQ Murree

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:31 PM

Dr Yasmeen Rashid visits THQ Murree

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree for the inspection of facilities being provided to patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree for the inspection of facilities being provided to patients.

She went to an operation theatre, emergency and other wards of the hospital and inquired after patients.

She said the best treatment facilities were being provided to patients in THQ hospital and appreciated the administration for its cleanliness.

The minister said the basic purpose of her surprise visits to various hospitals was to ensure provision of the best treatment facilities to patients.

She said the PTI government had recruited doctors on merit to overcome shortage of doctors in government hospitals.

She said that every possible healthcare facility was being provided to the patients in far-flung areas.

