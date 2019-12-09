UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Yasmin Attends 4th Convocation Of Shaikh Zayed Medical College RYK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:03 PM

Dr Yasmin attends 4th convocation of Shaikh Zayed medical college RYK

Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid attended the 4th convocation of Shaikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid attended the 4th convocation of Shaikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan on Monday.

On the occasion, degrees were awarded to 300 students and medals were distributed among the best performers.

Addressing the gathering, the health minister urged the students to equip themselves with latest knowledge and serve the ailing humanity selflessly. She advised them to give attention to medical research and innovation so as to provide best healthcare facilities to patients.

The minister said the government was working hard to modernize the educational system of public sector medical institutions along-with provision of best healthcare facilities in the hospitals.

Principal Dr Zafar Tanvir, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Rahim Yar Khan Government Best Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 12th Policy Dialogue ..

34 minutes ago

Highest quality broadcast coverage of Pakistan v S ..

44 minutes ago

WADA Says Unaware Whether Russia Still Has Raw Dat ..

43 seconds ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Is Setting Road Map for Social W ..

1 hour ago

Sindh University Institute of Sindhology gets new ..

45 seconds ago

Estonian Shipyard Company to Build 14 Patrol Boats ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.