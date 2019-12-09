Dr Yasmin attends 4th convocation of Shaikh Zayed medical college RYK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid attended the 4th convocation of Shaikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan on Monday.

On the occasion, degrees were awarded to 300 students and medals were distributed among the best performers.

Addressing the gathering, the health minister urged the students to equip themselves with latest knowledge and serve the ailing humanity selflessly. She advised them to give attention to medical research and innovation so as to provide best healthcare facilities to patients.

The minister said the government was working hard to modernize the educational system of public sector medical institutions along-with provision of best healthcare facilities in the hospitals.

Principal Dr Zafar Tanvir, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.