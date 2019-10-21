UrduPoint.com
Dr Yasmin Briefs Punjab Chief Minister About Young Doctors Strike

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:49 PM

Dr Yasmin briefs Punjab Chief Minister about young doctors strike

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to brief him about the ongoing strike of young doctors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to brief him about the ongoing strike of young doctors.

The chief minister said patients were facing difficulties due to doctors' strike which was a painful matter.

He said the Punjab government had constituted a committee to hold negotiations with doctors as the government wanted to settle matters with mutual consultation.

The chief minister approved the recruitment of new doctors with directions to take immediate steps for their recruitment. "The strike was against the norms of the medical profession and a negation of commitment of serving the ailing humanity," he added.

He reiterated that medical treatment of patients was the responsibility of doctors and there was no justification for stopping work to get the demands accepted.

He said provision of the best healthcare system was the mission of the government.

The chief minister also ordered for continuing surveillance of dengue disease and added that clinical management should also be focused because there was no room for any leniency in this regard.

Secretary SH&ME, secretary information and secretary to CM were also present.

