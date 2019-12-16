Dr Yasmin chairs 15th syndicate meeting at Fatima Jinnah Medical University

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday chaired the 15th syndicate meeting at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday chaired the 15th syndicate meeting at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Lahore

On the recommendations of selection board, approval was granted for appointment of officers and doctors from Grade-16 to 20; appointment to Dermatology Department of Ganga Ram Hospital, appointment of a specialist for Mother and Child Block, Assistant Professor for Neurosurgery of the university and members of selection committee for the Nursing College.

The syndicate meeting also approved enhancing of private nursing institutions' fee for the courses at the FJMU as well as appointment of consultant Planning to Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that a circular should be forwarded to the Finance Department for up-gradation of the post of Assistant Audit Officer from Grade-16 to Grade-17, asserting that paperwork should also be completed for granting six-month extension to more than 100 officials of the FJMU.

She said that representatives of Finance Department should submit their recommendations for giving pension fund to the FJMU officials.

The minister also inaugurated a new children ward at Ganga Ram Hospital and reviewed medical facilities being provided over there. She also administered anti-polio vaccine to children.

FJMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, University of Health Science (UHS) VC Prof Javed Akram, MPAs Ummul Baneen Ali and Ayesha Nawaz, and officers from various departments including SH&ME, Finance, and Law & Parliamentary Affairs, HEC, MS Ganga Ram Hospital, Principal College of Nursing Ganga Ram, Registrar FJMU and other officers attended the syndicate the meeting.