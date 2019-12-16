UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Yasmin Chairs 15th Syndicate Meeting At Fatima Jinnah Medical University

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:29 PM

Dr Yasmin chairs 15th syndicate meeting at Fatima Jinnah Medical University

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday chaired the 15th syndicate meeting at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday chaired the 15th syndicate meeting at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Lahore.

On the recommendations of selection board, approval was granted for appointment of officers and doctors from Grade-16 to 20; appointment to Dermatology Department of Ganga Ram Hospital, appointment of a specialist for Mother and Child Block, Assistant Professor for Neurosurgery of the university and members of selection committee for the Nursing College.

The syndicate meeting also approved enhancing of private nursing institutions' fee for the courses at the FJMU as well as appointment of consultant Planning to Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that a circular should be forwarded to the Finance Department for up-gradation of the post of Assistant Audit Officer from Grade-16 to Grade-17, asserting that paperwork should also be completed for granting six-month extension to more than 100 officials of the FJMU.

She said that representatives of Finance Department should submit their recommendations for giving pension fund to the FJMU officials.

The minister also inaugurated a new children ward at Ganga Ram Hospital and reviewed medical facilities being provided over there. She also administered anti-polio vaccine to children.

FJMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, University of Health Science (UHS) VC Prof Javed Akram, MPAs Ummul Baneen Ali and Ayesha Nawaz, and officers from various departments including SH&ME, Finance, and Law & Parliamentary Affairs, HEC, MS Ganga Ram Hospital, Principal College of Nursing Ganga Ram, Registrar FJMU and other officers attended the syndicate the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Fatima Jinnah HEC Post From Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

100 bottles of liquor recovered in Rawalpindi

52 seconds ago

Sharjah World Book Capital to support restoration ..

14 minutes ago

DLD participates in LPS Shanghai 2019

14 minutes ago

Two new judges sworn in before Mohammed bin Rashid

15 minutes ago

Future passenger experience in the spotlight at Ai ..

15 minutes ago

Wardens appreciated to maintain flow of traffic

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.