Dr Yasmin distributes Sehat Insaf Cards

(@imziishan)

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid Wednesday distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among the deserving people at Government TB Bilal Gunj Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid Wednesday distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among the deserving people at Government TB Bilal Gunj Hospital.

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Khalid Nazir Watto, CEO Health Lahore Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman Gurmani and otherw were also present.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid also visited Sehat Insaf Card counter and exchanged views with people.

Addressing the participants in the ceremony, she said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sehat Insaf Cards were being distributed among those who were living below poverty line.

Sehat Insaf Cards were being distributed in more than 20 thousand deserving people in this hospital, she said and added people having Sehat Insaf Cards could avail free treatment facility of their families amounting to Rs 7 lakh 20 thousand.