Dr Yasmin inaugurates BSL-3 lab at IPH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated Bio-Safety Level-3 Laboratory at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) here on Wednesday.

World Health Organization (WHO) Country Chief Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, Lt. Gen Khalid Maqbool, Dean IPH Dr. Zarfishan Tahir, Prof Suhail Chughtai and Members board of Management were present on the occasion.

The minister took a round of the laboratory and Dean IPH Dr. Zarfishan Tahir briefed the minister about the facilities. The Health Minister said, "I greatly appreciate the IPH team especially Dr Zafishan Tahir for putting up great efforts and making the lab functional. " She said the government was trying to scale up the testing capabilities and all institutions must play their role. The IPH is in the frontline of this battle and, we are increasing testing capacity in Punjab as per guidelines of the WHO. In the current month, many BSL-3 laboratories have been made functional in districts, she added.

The Minister further said, "In Punjab, the highest number of COVID-19 patients is in Lahore. Our quarantine centres can house 28,000 patients. "As soon as the pandemic reached here, we immediately opened Corona centers at Expo Center, PKLI and Mayo Hospital", she added. Ganga Ram has been reserved for pregnant mothers suffering from Corona.

The facilities in the hospitals have been enhanced to deal with the Pandemic. Lockdown was enforced to stop the transmission of the virus. People are requested to stay at homes and restrict movement. Timely steps helped us control the disease which is why we have less mortality rate. Over 90% of patients losing their lives are in the above 50 age group. We also are grateful to the WHO for their support." The Minister said the government was taking steps to support the daily wage earner and laborers. She also said that smart sampling was being initiated in Punjab which would help assess the prevalence and its stage and scale. She hoped Pakistan would soon be able to control the spread of the virus. The Minister also paid rich tribute to healthcare staff working for Corona patients.

Dean IH Dr. Zarfishan Tahir expressed gratitude to the Minister for her support and said that the lab was made functional within just 10 days and it had a capacity to perform 200 tests per day currently which can be scaled up to 1000.

Former Governor Punjab Lt Gen (Retd) Khalid Maqbool appriciated Dr. Yasmin Rashidfor working with such dedication on frontline on Corona Pandemic. He assured that theIPH team would continue to work for enhancing the testing capacity of the lab.