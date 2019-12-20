Dr. Yasmin inaugurates largest School Health Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has launched the largest Program for health of school children under the Chief Minister 's School Health and Nutrition Program.

The Launching ceremony took place here at the Government Higher School Jeevan Gondal, Sargodha on Friday.

Under this program, in the first phase, health and nutrition status of more than 50,000 public school children across the province would be examined.

Children requiring further screenings would be provided diagnosis and treatment through the mobile Health Units and government facilities.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the program had been launched under special directives from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for School education Murad Raas, Provincial Minister for Labour, Ansar Majeed Khan, Secretary Primary Secondary Health Care Captain (retd) Usman Younas, MPA Iftikhar Hussain and Deputy Commissioner Sargodha.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that this year the project was piloted at the Central Model School in Lahore which would later expanded to 11 other schools of Lahore and it had now been scaled up to the entire province.

Mobile Health Units had been provided to nine Divisional Headquarters in the province. These were equipped with X-Ray and Ultra sound machines, blood screening facilities as well as doctors and specialists, she added.

She said the School Health Nutrition Supervisor would conduct a thorough medical examination of children and assess their physical and nutrition status.

Children requiring treatment would be provided diagnosis and treatment facilities at the Mobile Health Units or nearest health facilities, she said and added that a database of these children would be developed and their growth will be continuously monitored.

In the next phase, she said, the medical check up would be provided to students of private schools whereas in the third phase proper nutrition arrangements would be made for the students.

She further said that in the next two years, the records of all the children would be computerized and cards would be given to every student.

"We have laid special emphasis on human resource and have hired 26,000 people in the Health department including 14,000 doctors," she added.

She said that 1720 School Health and Nutrition supervisors had been given exclusive responsibility of screening children. Nine new government hospitals were being constructed in the province, of which eight were being built in backward areas, she added.

The minister further said that over five million health cards were distributed across the province and more than one lakh fifty thousand people had utilized free healthcare facilities through health cards.

Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas said that the government had launched the largest children's health program.

"It is responsibility of parents and teachers to take full advantage of this facility," he added.

He said that teachers' problems were being resolved on a priority basis.

Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan said that in the past health had remained a neglected area, adding, "The current government is ensuring better health care facilities for the entire population."