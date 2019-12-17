UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Yasmin Opens First Jinnah Satellite Filter Clinic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 08:52 PM

Dr Yasmin opens first Jinnah satellite filter clinic

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the first Jinnah Satellite filter clinic at Wahdat Colony, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the first Jinnah Satellite filter clinic at Wahdat Colony, here on Tuesday.

She inquired from patients about the treatment facilities being provided at the clinic.

Addressing the participants during the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that according to Sehat Insaf Access Programme, the first Jinnah Satellite Filter Clinic had become functional. Patients at the clinic could get facilities of mother & childcare, peads, medicines, inspection of eyes, laboratories and surgery. Patients will be provided 24-hour service through the satellite filter clinics and their scope would be stretched across Punjab, she added.

Patients visiting these clinics would be referred to big hospitals after being diagnosed with serious diseases. More filter clinics would be started in Township and Sabzazar areas. Specialists of five departments would perform their duties besides medical officers at the Filter Clinic Wahdat Colony and provision of medicines and other healthcare facilities would also be ensured over there, added Dr Yasmin.

Secretary SH&ME Nabeel Ahmad Awan, Secretary P&SH Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, DG food Authority Punjab Irfan Memon, MD Punjab Health Foundation Kiran Khursheed, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Arif Tajamul, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Iftikhar, CEO Dr Shoaib Gurmani and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Punjab Nabeel From Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Iraqi Court Sentences Lawmaker to 6 Years in Priso ..

1 minute ago

Savilakehari celebrated as part of ongoing Chawmos ..

1 minute ago

US building permits hit fresh 12-yr high; construc ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest another lawyer involved in PIC case

1 minute ago

17th session of Cabinet Standing Committee on Law ..

5 minutes ago

Latvian Government Backs Dissolution of Riga Legis ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.