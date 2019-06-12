Dr Yasmin pays surprise visit to children ward of SGRH

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid paid a surprise visit to the children's ward of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and inspected the medical facilities being provided to patients and cleanliness as well

She warned that no leniency would be tolerated in providing medical facilities in children wards of public sectors hospital of Punjab.

She said that arrangements should be ensured for providing treatment for heatstroke and gastro patients in all public sector hospitals.

She said that surprise visits were being made for ensuring 100 percent medical facilities in the children wards of government hospitals.

She also visited different wards of SGR hospital and inquired after the patients.

The Minister said that she was personally monitoring the treatment facilities being provided to patients.