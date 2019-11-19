UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Yasmin Presides Over Meeting Regarding Mother, Child Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:32 PM

Dr Yasmin presides over meeting regarding mother, child hospital

Provincial Minister for Health, Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday presided over a high-level meeting regarding mother and child hospital in Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health, Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday presided over a high-level meeting regarding mother and child hospital in Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU).

Vice-Chancellor FJMU Amir Zaman Khan, MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Fayyaz Butt, Project consultant Dr Amir Salman, SE Building Qayyum, Deputy Director Architect Rabia and Assistant Director Architect Azeem attended the meeting.

Deputy Director Architect Rabia and Project Consultant Dr Amir Salman briefed the minister about the progress on mother and child hospital being constructed in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that soon 600-bed state-of-the-art mother and child hospital would be constructed in the premises of Ganga Ram Hospital. International standard ICUs will be established for looking after the newborns. Near about 20 delivery rooms and 30 ICU units would be established in the hospital. The facility of private rooms will also be provided in the hospital, she added.

She said that two gynea units and surgical units for newborns would be set up in the hospital. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that she is personally monitoring all the construction work of mother & child hospital.

Related Topics

Fatima Jinnah Progress All Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

UAE Commander of Land Forces, senior US defense of ..

20 minutes ago

Follow-on on cards after Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwa ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Zimbabwe discuss a ..

50 minutes ago

50 minutes ago

Governor, minister discuss industrial workers' wel ..

2 minutes ago

50,000 die of COPD in Pakistan annually

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.