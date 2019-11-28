Dr Yasmin Rashid approves setting up RCCE in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has decided to set up Regional Collaboration Center of Excellence (RCCE) in Punjab , here on Thursday.

She took this decision while meeting with representatives of World Health Organization (WHO) at Primary & Secondary Healthcare department. Provincial Secretary Health Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Head Delivery Unit Prof Dr Hussain Jafferi, Prof Javed Chaudhry along with Dr Zulfiqar Khan and Ms Afifa from WHO participated in the meeting.

Detailed discussions took place between Dr Yasmin Rashid and representatives of WHO with regard to Punjab patient safety programme. Representatives of WHO presented various proposals for the success of patient safety programme to Dr Yasmin Rashid.

On this occasion, she said that Regional Collaboration Centre of Excellence would be a role model for 22 countries, adding that treatment of patients visiting government hospitals would be ensured at every cost under Punjab patient safety programme.

Prof Dr Hussain Jafferi was in complete contact with WHO with regard to Punjab patient safety programme, she added.

She maintained that Primary & Secondary Healthcare department and WHO would jointly extend assistance in regional collaboration center of excellence, adding that training workshops for doctors would be organized for providing safe and secure treatment in government sector hospitals.