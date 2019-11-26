UrduPoint.com
Dr Yasmin Rashid Chairs 19th Meeting Of Postgraduate Admission Committee

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Dr Yasmin Rashid chairs 19th meeting of postgraduate admission committee

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday chaired 19th meeting of postgraduate admission committee, at Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday chaired 19th meeting of postgraduate admission committee, at Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department.

Provincial Secretary for Health Momin Agha, Special Secretary Health, VC KEMU Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, VC FJMU Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan, VC University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Javed Akram, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz, VC Nishtar Medical University Multan Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that in future seats of PGR in basic sciences would be increased. She directed to establish new committee for reviewing the induction policy.

"Postgraduate residents will be appointed in district headquarters hospitals," she added.

She further maintained that all the VCs of medical universities should submit fresh details of PGRs seats.

She said that annual stipend of worth 10 billion rupees given to the PGRs.

Momin Agha said that international standard would be ensured for imparting training to the trainee doctors.

