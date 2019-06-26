Dr. Yasmin Rashid directs screening of prisoners in jails

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday directed for HIV AIDS screening of every prisoner in 41 prisons of Punjab

She passed these directions while chairing a meeting at CM House regarding the eradication of HIV AIDS. Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Momin Agha, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Prisons Shahid Saleem, Special Secretary Mudasar Waheed, DG Health Services Punjab Haroon Jahangir, Additional Secretary Prisons and Healthcare Commission along with other officers participated in the meeting.

Special Secretary Mudasar Waheed and IG Prisons Punjab Shahid Saleem briefed the Minister Health regarding the initiatives taken for the eradication of HIV AIDS.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on this occasion that rehabilitation centres should be established in all prisons of Punjab. Prisoners with having HIV AIDS and TB must be facilitated in separate barracks, she said and added that vacancies of doctors in all prisons hospitals must be fulfilled soon. She said that services of psychiatrists were very important for the patients of HIV AIDS and hepatitis.

Strict action against quacks must be ensured in all districts, she added.

She further said that comprehensive awareness campaign should be launched in all educational institutions. Punjab Healthcare Commission had taken action against more than 50 thousand quacks, adding that registered HIV AIDS patients had the free facility of medicines and treatment.

She said that Punjab AIDS control program was running 18 treatment centres in Punjab. Blood Transfusion Authority, Districts Health Authorities, Infection Control Program, Hepatitis Control Program TB Control Program, Narcotics Control and Donors with the Health department were helping for the eradication of HIV AIDS. The Health department was ensuring the screening of all prisoners in prisons of Punjab, she added.

She further said the Health department Punjab was arranging awareness walks, dramas, posters competitions in educational institutions and training of health professionals. Barbers and beauty parlours were being registered from all over the province, she added.