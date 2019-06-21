UrduPoint.com
Dr Yasmin Rashid Opens New Building Of PHF

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:12 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has inaugurated a new building of the Punjab Health Foundation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has inaugurated a new building of the Punjab Health Foundation.

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Mian Shakeel and Managing Director Punjab Health Foundation Ajmal Bhatti with other officers were also present.

At least 20 rooms of old building of the Punjab Health Foundation have been renovated.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, on this occasion, that the last governments ignored the institution and used for their political and personal interests intentionally.

"We have made it functional as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan," she added.

She said that bright chances for jobs and business in health sector had been created.

The past governments of 24 years had only issued loans to 1,100 doctors to run business and we had issued 350 loans during just last nine months, she said.

"We are committed to build more hospitals to facilitate maximum patients and two road shows in this regard have been arranged," Dr Yasmin Rashid said, adding that "We will not make fake claims like the last governments but we are bringing about a real change in government hospitals".

She said tele-medicine would be promoted more to facilitate maximum patients.

