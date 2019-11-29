UrduPoint.com
Dr Yasmin Rashid Orders Completion Of Process For Recruitments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:35 PM

Dr Yasmin Rashid orders completion of process for recruitments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, while presiding over a meeting at the Special Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Department reviewed the existing and vacant posts of professors, associate professors, assistant professors and senior registrars and orders for completing the process of filling these posts on merit.

The minister said that file work of officers awaiting promotions should be completed at the earliest. She ordered for compiling data of officers posted to the government hospitals through an organized human resource system.

Recruitment on the vacant posts of ENT professors and other sections should be completed and steps should also be taken for introducing paperless environment in hospitals. The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) should be approached for introducing paperless environment, she added.

Secretary Health Momin Agha, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed and others attended the meeting.

