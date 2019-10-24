UrduPoint.com
Dr Yasmin Rashid Reviews Dengue Situation In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:06 PM

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews dengue situation in Punjab

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Thuesday to review the current dengue situation across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Thuesday to review the current dengue situation across the province.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Aquaf Saeed-ul-Hassan Jafferi, Provincial Minister for Higher education Yasir Humayun, Additional Secretary Capt (R) Ijaz Ahmed, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi, DC Lahore Danish Afzaal, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, Project Director Dr Shehnaz, representatives of other departments.

All commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting reviewed the measures being taken for rooting out dengue as well as facts and figures of anti-dengue campaign.

Secretary Health Capt (R) Muhammad Usman briefed the health minister.

Dr Yasmin, while addressing the meeting, said that all-out resources were being utilised for coping with menace of dengue.

Ratio of dengue cases had substantially decreased due to effective measures, being taken by the government, she added.

Dengue patients had been admitted to isolated wards and were being looked after. All the diagnostic tests of dengue patients had been conducted free of cost, she added.

