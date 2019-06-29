Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews different health projects

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid , a meeting of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education , Saturday reviewed different health projects and related issues here.

The meeting discussed construction of King Edward Medical University campus at Muridke, administrative functions of the Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority, redress of complaints received at Pakistan Citizen Portal and progress on ongoing development projects in different government hospitals in the province.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare & Medical education Momin Agha, Special Secretary Muzaffar Sial, Additional Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Additional Secretary Salman Shahid and other officers participated in the meeting.

The health minister ordered for addressing complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal and completing ongoing development projects in different government hospitals of Punjab on time. She also ordered for introducing reforms in the health sector and providing the best healthcare facilities to patients in hospitals.

Dr Yasmin said increase in the provincial health budget was being highly appreciated and welcomed. She said that common man had been provided considerable relief through the Health Insaf Cards.

She said, "We are striving to ensure provision of international level health facilities in government hospitals of Punjab." She directed the authorities concerned to dispose of hospital waste in accordance with the waste management rules.