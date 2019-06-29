UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Yasmin Rashid Reviews Different Health Projects

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 06:43 PM

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews different health projects

Under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, a meeting of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Saturday reviewed different health projects and related issues here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, a meeting of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Saturday reviewed different health projects and related issues here.

The meeting discussed construction of King Edward Medical University campus at Muridke, administrative functions of the Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority, redress of complaints received at Pakistan Citizen Portal and progress on ongoing development projects in different government hospitals in the province.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare & Medical education Momin Agha, Special Secretary Muzaffar Sial, Additional Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Additional Secretary Salman Shahid and other officers participated in the meeting.

The health minister ordered for addressing complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal and completing ongoing development projects in different government hospitals of Punjab on time. She also ordered for introducing reforms in the health sector and providing the best healthcare facilities to patients in hospitals.

Dr Yasmin said increase in the provincial health budget was being highly appreciated and welcomed. She said that common man had been provided considerable relief through the Health Insaf Cards.

She said, "We are striving to ensure provision of international level health facilities in government hospitals of Punjab." She directed the authorities concerned to dispose of hospital waste in accordance with the waste management rules.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Budget Man Progress Muridke Salman Shahid Government Best Blood Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

BISE Bannu announces Matric, class 9th and 10th re ..

12 minutes ago

Man dies, two injure as vehicle overturns in Pishi ..

47 seconds ago

200 drivers challaned in 3 months over rash drivin ..

49 seconds ago

PHA installs water sprinkling system at Canal Road ..

51 seconds ago

Court grants physical remand of 2 murder suspects

54 seconds ago

Pliskova dominates Kerber to take Eastbourne title ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.