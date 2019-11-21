UrduPoint.com
Dr Yasmin Rashid Reviews Progress On 600-bed Hospistal In SGRH

Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:11 PM

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews progress on 600-bed hospistal in SGRH

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid presiding over a meeting reviewed progress on mother and child hospital in Fatima Jinnah Medical University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid presiding over a meeting reviewed progress on mother and child hospital in Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

Vice Chancellor FJMU Amir Zaman Khan, MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Fayyaz Butt, Project consultant Dr Amir Salman, SE Building Qayyum, Deputy Director Architect Rabia and Assistant Director Architect Azeem attended the meeting.

Deputy Director Architect Rabia and Project Consultant Dr Amir Salman briefed the minister about progress of the hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that soon 600-bed state-of-the-art mother and child hospital would be constructed in Ganga Ram Hospital. International standard ICUs would be established for looking after newborns. About 20 delivery rooms and 30 ICU units would be established in the hospital, she added.

She said the facility of private rooms would also be provided in the hospital, adding that two gynae units and surgical units would be set up in the hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that she was personally monitoring the construction work of the hospital.

