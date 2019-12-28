UrduPoint.com
Dr Yasmin Rashid Warns Action Against Non Performers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid made a surprise visit to Wah General Hospital Taxila on Saturday and reviewed arrangements at the Hospital.

The minister visited Emergency Ward, Operation Theatres, General Ward, checked duty rosters,complaint register and other sections of the Hospital.

She called up immediate meeting of the Hospital staff led by its Medical Superintendent.

The minister expressed her dissatisfaction over inadequate arrangements and directed the staff to make immediate improvements. She said, on her next surprise visit, disciplinary action could be taken against non performing staff.

She met patients in the hospital, noted complaints on quality of services and directed the staff to address them on the spot. The minister also sought response from the staff on patient complaints.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that best medical facilities must be provided to patients and no compromise would be made on treatment of patients.

"Let me reiterate that negligence would be dealt with firm disciplinary action," the minister added.

Later talking to media, she said as per the desire of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, monitoring had been enhanced in all healthcare facilities and surprise visits were part of the same vision.

She said top quality medical facilities were being provided to hospitals away from big cities. Besides the revamping of THQ and DHQ hospitals, the upgradation of BHUs to 24/7 is going apace in Punjab. She stressed the removal of shortage of doctors in remote areas hospitals was first priority of the government.

The minister advised doctors to provide the best medical facilities to the patients.

