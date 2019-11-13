Dr Yasmin reviews dengue situation, its prevention

A meeting of cabinet committee was held at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday with Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid in the chair to review current dengue situation and its control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting of cabinet committee was held at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday with Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid in the chair to review current dengue situation and its control.

Provincial Minister for Aquaf Saeed-ul-Hassan Jafferi, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi and all commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting through video link.

Police officers, PITB, Environment, Social Welfare, Fisheries, WASA, LDA, Labour, Transport, Special Brach, DHA, LESCO, PHA, Agriculture, Irrigation, DGPR, Local Government, IPH, LWMC, Specialized Healthcare & Medical education, food, Cooperatives, Punjab Healthcare Commission and other departments were also present on this occasion.

Matters regarding measures taken for rooting out dengue as well as facts and figures of anti-dengue campaign being carried out throughout the province came under discussion during the meeting.

Health Secretary Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Usman briefed the Minister in detail about the steps being taken in this regard.

DrYasmeen Rashid while addressing the meeting said that government was taking all-out measures to cope with the menace of dengue.

She said that ratio of dengue cases had substantially been reduced due to the efforts made by the district administration and other concerned departments.

She directed to carry out effective measure for preventing the growth of dengue larva.

She said that dengue patients were being especially looked after in the government hospitals of Punjab.

The minister said that measures would be taken in advance for the eradication of dengue in future. Departmental action will be taken against the officers who provide false facts and figures about dengue.

She said that people would also have to play their due role for coping with dengue epidemic.

The meeting was also addressed by Provincial Minister Auqaf Syed ul Hassan Jafferi.