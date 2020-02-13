Dr Yasmin visits Govt Teaching Hospital Shahdara

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Shahdra Teaching Hospital on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Shahdra Teaching Hospital on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor FJMU Prof Dr Zaman Khan was accompanied by her.

The minister also visited a newly-constructed Government Paramedical Teaching school and Nursing College.

She inquired after patients in different wards and reviewed cleanliness arrangements.

MS Governmentt Teaching Hospital Shahdra gave information regarding medical facilitiesbeing provided in the hospital.

She directed the MS to provide the maximum facilities to patients in the hospital.